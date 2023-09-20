Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Albany, according to the Dougherty County coroner.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Tift Avenue and led to the death of Jahtay Raeqwon Winchester, 20, who was declared dead at the hospital, Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed.

Currently, Albany police have not named a suspect.

