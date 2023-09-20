We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany

Albany police have not yet determined suspect information.
By WALB News Team and Lenah Allen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Albany, according to the Dougherty County coroner.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Tift Avenue and led to the death of Jahtay Raeqwon Winchester, 20, who was declared dead at the hospital, Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed.

Currently, Albany police have not named a suspect.

Stay with WALB News as we continue to follow this breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.
Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
The death happened in April.
Federal investigation finds worker died after Georgia grain silo operator violated safety standards
Cortavious Merritt (far left), Patricia Snelling (middle), Jalen Merritt, Johnny Merritt,...
Americus non-profit helps single mom of 6 boys become a homeowner
The Bean Café has been around since 2007.
Bainbridge family-owned businesses act of kindness goes viral

Latest News

Albany police have not yet determined suspect information.
Coroner: 1 dead after shooting in Albany
Work will begin on Monday, Sept. 25.
Albany intersection, street portion to close for sewer project work
The scammer is reportedly requesting that people pay around $300 to get a Green Dot Card.
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam
The sheriff’s office wants people to know that they will never call to inform you of a warrant,...
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam