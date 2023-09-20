Community leaders in Americus encourage servant leadership

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday, Georgia Southwestern State University and Furlow Charter hosted Leaders who are asking people to answer the call to serve in hopes of bringing change. The event also highlighted small communities that are tackling literacy challenges and how they can be implemented in their areas.

Americus’ Furlow Charter announced its partnership with the National Museum and Center for Service in Washington, DC. They are combining literacy initiatives and servant leadership, aiming to create a positive impact.

David Marshall, a professor at Auburn, could see first-hand what it means to show kindness even when no one else is watching.

“Before I had that language of servant leadership, it was with my grandfather growing up. He always performed acts of kindness and service and often wouldn’t even tell people about it,” said David Marshall, an associate professor at Auburn University.

One consistent thing is the work that former President Jimmy Carter left a legacy of leadership and giving back to his community.

“He came back here and has maintained his roots here. And he essentially has answered the call to citizenship, which is coming to embrace the brilliant and broken places you call home,” said Matt Stevens, Senior Director of Community Impact, Athens, Georgia.

Being an effective leader starts with self-reflection and taking care of your mental health.

“Change to me just means to me doing what you can when you can and showing up. It means showing up for your community, showing up for yourself, and I know change starts within,” said Sanah Jivani, Founder of Love Your Natural Self Foundation in Washington, D.C.

A call to serve starts with being willing something leaders in the community hope to maintain.

