City of Dawson hosts grand opening of new medical center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The citizens of Dawson and Terrell County will now have access to more healthcare.

Their new medical center is an extension of Albany Area Primary Health Care. And unlike any other medical center in Dawson, it offers services that weren’t here before.

“We’re able now to offer optometry, dental, podiatry and behavioral health services along with primary services all under the same facility, which is great for this community,” COO, Clifton Bush, said.

The original location was a small office located on Johnson Street that mainly focused on family based healthcare. But now, people won’t have to travel to get the help they need.

“A lot of people here in the immediate area would have to travel to Albany or other surrounding areas to get, you know, basic services like dental, vision and so forth,” Regional Director, Brett Keaton, said. “But now with this new facility, it’s more or less a one stop shop.”

“If a patient comes in that’s a diabetic and may have, you know, an ulcer on the bottom of their foot, the podiatrist is here and the primary care provider can go over and say ‘Hey, can you take a look at this?’ instead of delaying care when you gotta send out a referral,” Bush said.

The medical center is now open for business, so people can make their appointments at any time.

