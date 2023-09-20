Albany intersection, street portion to close for sewer project work

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An intersection will be closed ahead of work on the Albany sewer system.

Starting Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 a.m., crews will close the 2nd Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection, according to the city of Albany. This comes as work on part of the Combined Sewer Separation project.

Jefferson Street will remain closed between 7th Avenue and W. Society Avenue, with all other intersections that cross Jefferson will continue to be open.

The city says public access to the emergency room will be open through Washington and Jackson Streets along 4th Avenue to Jefferson Street.

An end date for the work has not been released.

