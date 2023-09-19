We're Hiring Wednesday
Police chief dies on duty

The death of the Edgewood police chief was announced Monday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The death of the Edgewood, Texas, police chief was announced Monday night.

David Hammond has died, the Van Police Department announced on Facebook. The police chief’s end of watch was Monday, the post said.

Edgewood City Administrator Petra Marley said Hammond’s death was a sudden shock to the city. The chief was in good spirits the day before his death, and he was found in his office by Lieutenant Robert Dearing.

Hammond and Dearing worked together for many years, Marley said, and the chief died doing what he loved.

Marley was unable to confirm Hammond’s cause of death, though it was believed he died of natural causes.

Multiple agencies around Van Zandt County have been sending their prayers to the Hammond family, saying he was a man dedicated to the law for decades.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

