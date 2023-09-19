Flint River Habitat of Humanity dedicates new home to Lee Co. family

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Flint River Habitat for Humanity, Family Services Director Jordan Parker, to celebrate another home dedication.

“I’m joined now by Jordan Parker. She’s with the Flint River Habitat for Humanity. She’s the Family Services Director. And y’all are celebrating another home dedication. "

“We are. We’re so excited. We just dedicated the home to the Blackman family in Lee County and it was a really fun event on Friday. "

“Tell me about these homes. These are really great homes for a family that works hard to help build.”

“Yes, they are. So Miss Blackman is a single mom. She works full time. She is very excited about her home. Her home is in Lee County. It’s a 3 bed 2 bath, a little around 1400 square foot and she was able to pick out her flooring, her paint colors the into your annex to your paint color and her front door. Color her trim colors her shutter colors, her cabinets, her countertops, and all of her fixtures so she’s got her dream home now. She had all of her family out. We had probably 30 attendees on Friday of just friends and family. And We had a Big celebration with cake and with a ribbon cutting. So They had a Really great time and immediately after the dedication, all 30 family members started unpacking the cars and bringing in their stuff. She was so excited to Move in.”

“Something that’s going to really make for a family life, and that’s what this is all about. You got more homes coming I understand. "

“We do. So we Have one more dedication in Lee County in October. We’re really excited for that. The home is almost finished. We have to finish up the flooring and the air condition and then? All the fixtures. Our family for that home is very close to being completed with their volunteer hours that are required through habitat. So. We’re really excited to have them in, hopefully. By the end Of October before Thanksgiving and the holidays roll around, we also have Two more properties coming up . So one we have a partnership with Phoebe and they have donated 5 lots around the hospital. We’re doing a ground breaking ceremony in October for one of those lots, and we already have a family lined up for. It which is Very exciting. She’s she’s really. Excited to to see it. Come up and we also have a neighborhood. Coming up called the Brook Hollow neighborhood off of Lockett Station Road. We’ve got 60 lots that we have available now we have. Already chosen five families to start our first session of that, so we’ll be doing the ground breaking on that in October and hopefully those five homes will be built like within this fiscal year. "

“Exciting news because the need is there for affordable housing, Jordan Parker with the Flint River Habitat for Humanity. Thank you very much for joining us. "

“Yes, thank you. "

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.