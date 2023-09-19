Country music star, American Idol Judge Luke Bryan to return to Leesburg for show auditions

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Leesburg-native and well-known country artist Luke Bryan, along with his fellow celebrity judges, will be coming to Leesburg on Tuesday.

The full American Idol judges’ panel consisting of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest are all expected to come for auditions.

A pep rally at Lee County High School around 3:30 p.m., and a 4 p.m. parade will welcome them to South Georgia.

To be a part of the parade, people are asked to line Main Street/Highway 32 starting at Starkville Avenue to the Courthouse, according to the Lee County Chamber of Commerce.

Lee County High School students joined in preparation to welcome Bryan and the show:

WALB will be at the parade and will provide coverage of the festivities Tuesday night.

