Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

The scammer is reportedly requesting that people pay around $300 to get a Green Dot Card.
The scammer is reportedly requesting that people pay around $300 to get a Green Dot Card.(Pixabay)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that is going around the county.

A man has been calling residents and identifying himself as sargeant or Lieutenant Mitchell with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

“The individual is telling people that there is a bench warrant for their arrest due to failure to comply with jury duty. This individual is able to produce past addresses, dates of birth, and in some cases a social security number for you,” the Facebook post said.

He is requesting that people pay around $300 to get a Green Dot Card. He is known to call and text from (229) 331-9182 and has sent a fake warrant, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office wants people to know that they will never call to inform you of a warrant, nor will they ask for money over the phone.

Warrants issued by the sheriff’s office are not issued by the United States District Court, not are they issued through the Clerk’s Office.

Photo of a fake warrant example the Worth County Sheriff's Office.
Photo of a fake warrant example the Worth County Sheriff's Office.(Source: Worth County Sheriff's Office)

Call the Worth County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 776-8211 to report a scam.

