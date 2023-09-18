Rams get first win of the Quinn Gray Era in the Toyota HBCU New York Classic

RUTHERFORD, NJ. (WALB) - The Golden Rams traveled to New Jersey to take on their first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) opponents, the Morehouse Maroon Tigers in the second annual Toyota HBCU New York Classic at MetLife Stadium.

Isaiah Knowles (QB) made his first start of the season. He was 20/30 for 245 yards. The redshirt sophomore threw 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Ralph Lovett opened up the scoring, while Rashad Jordan tacked on two more TDs to seal the win (24-14).

The Rams defense held the Tigers to 212 yards of total offense. The Rams finished with 7 total sacks and an interception by Jacoby Heggs.

With the win the Golden Rams improved to (1-2) overall and (1-0) in the SIAC.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.