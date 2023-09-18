We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Rams get first win of the Quinn Gray Era in the Toyota HBCU New York Classic

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD, NJ. (WALB) - The Golden Rams traveled to New Jersey to take on their first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) opponents, the Morehouse Maroon Tigers in the second annual Toyota HBCU New York Classic at MetLife Stadium.

Isaiah Knowles (QB) made his first start of the season. He was 20/30 for 245 yards. The redshirt sophomore threw 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Ralph Lovett opened up the scoring, while Rashad Jordan tacked on two more TDs to seal the win (24-14).

The Rams defense held the Tigers to 212 yards of total offense. The Rams finished with 7 total sacks and an interception by Jacoby Heggs.

With the win the Golden Rams improved to (1-2) overall and (1-0) in the SIAC.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police and GBI are investigating skeletal remains found behind an apartment complex.
GBI, Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in woods behind apartments
Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player
Estabian Carter mugshot.
Officials find over 7 pounds of marijuana, other drugs during Albany bust
Sophia Kendrick (left) and Jameon Demond Gaskin (right) are wanted by APD.
2 wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole checks amount of over $52,000
Cortavious Merritt (far left), Patricia Snelling (middle), Jalen Merritt, Johnny Merritt,...
Americus non-profit helps single mom of 6 boys become a homeowner

Latest News

Be sure to tune in to WALB's Locker Room Report Overtime every Saturday morning.
Locker Room Report Week 5
Watch the WALB Locker Room Report Overtime every Saturday morning!
WALB Locker Room Report Overtime Week 5
And after you watch the full Friday night recap here, don't forget to vote for your favorites...
WALB Locker Room Report Overtime Week 5
Tune into Week 5 of WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 5: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report