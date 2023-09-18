We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Mobile home park district in Albany to be redeveloped

The mobile home park is located on 3501 Sylvester Hwy.
The mobile home park is located on 3501 Sylvester Hwy.(WCAX)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A major topic of discussion at Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting was the proposed zoning change that would allow for the redevelopment of an existing mobile home park district in Albany.

The district is located at 3501 Sylvester Hwy. Most of the mobile homes that were originally in the park are no longer there due to damage that now puts the park in fair to poor condition. The park was first damaged in 2017 by a tornado, then again in 2018 from high winds during Hurricane Michael.

According to the meeting agenda, “the rezoning would allow for the development of an existing mobile home park.”

One concern brought up by District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson was how the redevelopment would impact how easily the property flooded when it rained. Residents were only able to go out the back door whenever it rained because of the flooding that resulted from runoff water from the highway since the extension.

Binh Dao is the applicant and owner of Willow Nook Park, LLC, and was represented by Director of Engineering at Lanier Engineering Bobby Donley during the meeting.

There is a floodplain on the west side of the property. The developers plan to work with county engineering on establishing flood elevation, according to Donley.

“We want to create a safe, attractive community that provides competitive housing options for the residents,” Dao said. “So, we want this to be a neighborhood that people are proud of.”

They plan to install a playground for families to utilize. There will also be a water program that will address the flooding issue.

“It’s not just going to be a parking lot with mobile homes in it,” Dao said.

Dao told the board that the homes would either be bought by Willow Nook Park, LLC, and placed in the lot or have local retailers bring in mobile homes and put them on the developers’ site to sell. Having retailers bring in the homes would make it faster for people to purchase the homes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police and GBI are investigating skeletal remains found behind an apartment complex.
GBI, Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in woods behind apartments
Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player
Estabian Carter mugshot.
Officials find over 7 pounds of marijuana, other drugs during Albany bust
Cortavious Merritt (far left), Patricia Snelling (middle), Jalen Merritt, Johnny Merritt,...
Americus non-profit helps single mom of 6 boys become a homeowner
Sophia Kendrick (left) and Jameon Demond Gaskin (right) are wanted by APD.
2 wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole checks amount of over $52,000

Latest News

Cortavious Merritt (far left), Patricia Snelling (middle), Jalen Merritt, Johnny Merritt,...
Americus non-profit helps single mom of 6 boys become a homeowner
The Americus Fuller Center for Housing prides itself on giving people a hand up, not a handout.
Americus non-profit helps single mom of 6 boys become a homeowner
Sunday is the last day to donate to the donation warehouse for those impacted by Hurricane...
Sunday is last day to donate to people impacted by Idalia
Jordan Jackson is a nurse extern at Phoebe and is enrolled in Albany Technical College's...
Albany Tech student keeps nursing in the family through Phoebe’s nurse extern program