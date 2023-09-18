We're Hiring Wednesday
First Alert Weather

A cold front ushers in cooler morning lows in SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will drive in dry air to give us a taste of fall into the morning with temperatures dropping to the mid-60s.

High-pressure builds in tomorrow accompanied by northerly winds allowing for highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our high-pressure system will keep things high and dry with near-zero chances for rain. Dew points will be in the 50s making things feel more comfortable instead of humid. Temperatures will fall lower into the 60s and maybe upper 50s on Tuesday morning as calm winds and dry air result in sufficient cooling into the night. The rest of Tuesday will follow suit as highs only climb into the mid-80s.

A low-pressure system will begin forming off the east coast of Georgia by the week’s end. This will bring moisture back to South Georgia by the end of the week, especially along I-75 and eastward. Winds will pick up and rain chances/cloud cover increase. This will result in cooler temperatures in the low to mid-80s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

