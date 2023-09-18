We're Hiring Wednesday
Early fall-like all week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You can say fall is in the air across SGA! Monday brought lots of sunshine with a clear crisp airmass in place. Thanks to drier and cooler air we’ve got a stretch of really nice conditions for the final week of summer.

Tonight, a dry cold front pass ushering in a reinforcing shot of drier and cooler air. Lows drop about 5-10° below average upper 50s to mid 60s while highs hold near average mid-upper 80s until dropping into the low 80s on Friday and Saturday. Otherwise, low humidity and rain stays away with only a slight chance on Thursday.

The autumnal equinox begins on Saturday September 23 @ 2:50am which is the official start to fall.

In the tropics Hurricane Nigel in the middle of the Atlantic with no threat to land. In the far eastern Atlantic, an area of disturbed weather has a 70% of development over the next 7 days. Closer to home, just off the SE coast there’s a 30% chance for development along a stalled front late week into the weekend.

