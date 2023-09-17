We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Sunday is last day to donate to people impacted by Idalia

Sunday is the last day to donate to the donation warehouse for those impacted by Hurricane...
Sunday is the last day to donate to the donation warehouse for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.(Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday is the last day to donate to the donation warehouse for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Read more:

The warehouse is located at the Mathis City Auditorium in Valdosta. It will be open to all impacted counties from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here for a list of items of recommended donation items.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player
Albany police and GBI are investigating skeletal remains found behind an apartment complex.
GBI, Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in woods behind apartments
Sophia Kendrick (left) and Jameon Demond Gaskin (right) are wanted by APD.
2 wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole checks amount of over $52,000
Estabian Carter mugshot.
Officials find over 7 pounds of marijuana, other drugs during Albany bust
Tune into Week 5 of WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 5: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report

Latest News

Jordan Jackson is a nurse extern at Phoebe and is enrolled in Albany Technical College's...
Albany Tech student keeps nursing in the family through Phoebe’s nurse extern program
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
CVS rolls out new COVID-19 boosters in stores
College students in Albany got a unique opportunity to put their forensics skills into practice...
ASU students practice forensic skills at APD crime scene class
Because of the high demand from previous years, APD decided to expand the class to students...
ASU students practice forensic skills at APD crime scene class