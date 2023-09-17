Sunday is last day to donate to people impacted by Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday is the last day to donate to the donation warehouse for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The warehouse is located at the Mathis City Auditorium in Valdosta. It will be open to all impacted counties from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here for a list of items of recommended donation items.

