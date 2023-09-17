Americus non-profit helps single mom of 6 boys become a homeowner

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A single mom of six sons can now call herself a homeowner thanks to a non-profit that helps families secure affordable housing.

“It feels like I’m spending the night at somebody else’s house. I get up at three-four o’clock in the morning and walk around in disbelief,” Patricia Snelling, new homeowner, said.

Patricia is a single mom of six sons who waited a long time for this opportunity and she said that she is thankful that she was chosen to be a homeowner for the first time.

The Americus Fuller Center for Housing started building this house in the spring of 2018 and since then, the volunteers and the family put in the work to make it a home.

“She was so thrilled she was jumping up and down, squealing, praising the lord, praising Jesus. And it really did a lot for my heart and everyone else’s heart that’s been able to witness that,” Jody Wade, president of the Fuller Center Board, said.

Patricia’s son, Trinity Snelling, said that working on this home for his mom and family is the least he can do for the ones he loves.

“We didn’t have the finer things or whatever but she made do with what she had being a single parent. And that alone motivated us to want to do something with ourselves so that we can give back to her. So that she can live peacefully and relax,” Trinity said.

The Americus Fuller Center for Housing prides itself on giving people a hand up, not a handout. They have renovated over 100 houses in the last four years.

