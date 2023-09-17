Albany Tech student keeps nursing in the family through Phoebe’s nurse extern program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Technical College (ATC) student is following in her grandmother’s footsteps by pursuing a career in nursing.

After earning her certified nurse assistant (CNA) certification and working as a CNA at Phoebe for three years, Jordan Jackson applied to nursing school at ATC and is currently enrolled in the college’s practical nursing program. Jordan currently works as a nurse extern at Phoebe, getting real-world experience while taking nursing classes.

“The nurse extern program is beneficial for nursing students because it gives us a more hands-on interaction with patients outside of school and what we read in textbooks,” she said.

Her grandmother, Ernestine Jackson, has worked as a nurse at Phoebe for 45 years.

“Her care and her drive and her ambition to wake up every day and go to work and still be working here at Phoebe is one of the reasons why I wanted to become a nurse and also work here at Phoebe,” Jordan said.

Jordan also got to show off her technical skills in the nursing field when she participated in the nursing assisting portion of the Skills USA competition and won state and national championships. The Skills USA competition allows students from technical colleges and high schools to showcase their technical skills in each student’s program of study.

“Albany Tech helped me perfect my skills, but I was shocked when I won first place,” Jordan said.

Jordan said she wants to further her education and get her RN at ATC. After that, she plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and then pursue a master’s degree.

“I really want to be either a family nurse practitioner or a midwife, so I want to climb up the ladder and get more experience,” she said.

Jordan encourages compassionate people looking for a career to consider applying to nursing school at ATC. She said people who apply to the program will enjoy it and that the program will take them a step in the right direction to not just become a good nurse, but a good person.

Ernestine is grateful that Jordan was able to get an excellent education and outstanding work experience in Albany and is excited that her granddaughter is part of the work-family that she’s been committed to since the 1970s.

“It makes me feel proud. Phoebe has been a wonderful place to work, and it makes me feel proud that she wants to be part of this organization,” Ernestine said.

Jordan said that she admires her grandmother’s work ethic.

“Even though she’s in her sixties, she still comes to work every day and loves her job. You have to force her to take a day off,” she said.

Ernestine hopes that Jordan will have a long and rewarding nursing career like she does.

“I know she’ll find her place,” Ernestine said.

