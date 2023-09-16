Weekend showers, a taste of fall next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with only isolated showers across SGA on Friday. Through the evening mostly dry with the exception of areas of light rain. Overnight showers return for a damp start on Saturday. Morning rain light then isolated storms through the afternoon. Not a washout but definitely keep an umbrella nearby.

Sunday as a cold front slides east, scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon. Behind the front, drier air gradually filters in clearing us out for a really nice set up next week.

Look for tons of sunshine and slightly below average temperatures through the week. Enjoy highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the low-mid 60s through Friday. With lower humidity definitely delightful with a taste of fall in the air.

In the tropics, Category 1 Hurricane Lee is tracking toward New England with impacts along the East Coast of coastal flooding, dangerous surfs and rip currents. No direct landfall in the U.S. however the storm’s wind field which is hundreds of miles wide will impact inland New England with damaging wind and coastal flooding.

In the far eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression 15 is expected to become a tropical storm (Nigel) this weekend. It’s forecast to turn north with no impacts to land.

