We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Weekend showers, a taste of fall next week

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with only isolated showers across SGA on Friday. Through the evening mostly dry with the exception of areas of light rain. Overnight showers return for a damp start on Saturday. Morning rain light then isolated storms through the afternoon. Not a washout but definitely keep an umbrella nearby.

Sunday as a cold front slides east, scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon. Behind the front, drier air gradually filters in clearing us out for a really nice set up next week.

Look for tons of sunshine and slightly below average temperatures through the week. Enjoy highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the low-mid 60s through Friday. With lower humidity definitely delightful with a taste of fall in the air.

In the tropics, Category 1 Hurricane Lee is tracking toward New England with impacts along the East Coast of coastal flooding, dangerous surfs and rip currents. No direct landfall in the U.S. however the storm’s wind field which is hundreds of miles wide will impact inland New England with damaging wind and coastal flooding.

In the far eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression 15 is expected to become a tropical storm (Nigel) this weekend. It’s forecast to turn north with no impacts to land.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
The assault that led to the off-campus shooting happened Wednesday evening and left one parent...
APD: 1 still wanted in Lake Park Elementary parent-involved incident leading to off-campus shooting
Lake Park Elementary issues statement following parent-involved shooting
Lake Park Elementary in Albany issues statement following parent-involved shooting
The cause of the crash is still unknown at the moment, but the FAA is investigating it.
“He was the most the most amazing, generous person”: Granddaughter of Fitzgerald plane crash victim speaks out
Jeremiah Marquis Ke Shawn Pritchett-Rudolph
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Sept 15
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Scattered showers through the weekend