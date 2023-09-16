GBI, Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in woods behind apartments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Skeletal remains were found in the woods behind an apartment complex in the 200 block of N. Broadway Court in Albany on Saturday, according to officials.

The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating this incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting in the investigation.

The Dougherty County Coroner told WALB that they are actively attempting to identify the remains.

Anyone with information on this incident, or on a missing persons case, is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

