First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will move through the evening allowing for heavy rainfall and gusty winds with any storms. Patchy fog is possible early into the morning on Sunday with those in the lower 70s. Showers will continue into the morning some gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible especially along and east of I-75. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s but a cold front will dry things out and drop temperatures into the 60s overnight.

Monday, a high-pressure system will move in helping to further reinforce the drier conditions. Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 80s with fall-like nights in the low 60s. Tuesday through Friday will be dry with barely any moisture returning to the region until the end of the week. Rain could be creeping back in sometime by the next weekend.

