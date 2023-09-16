Disaster Recovery Center opening in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The State of Georgia and FEMA will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Lowndes County to help Hurricane Idalia victims in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

The DRC will open on September 17 at 12 p.m. at Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave. Valdosta, Ga 31601.

Operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Services offered at a DRC include:

Applying for assistance.

Reviewing application status updates.

Clarification of any written correspondence for FEMA.

Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility.

Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files.

