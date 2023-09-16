We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Disaster Recovery Center opening in Lowndes County

FEMA disaster recovery center
FEMA disaster recovery center(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The State of Georgia and FEMA will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Lowndes County to help Hurricane Idalia victims in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

The DRC will open on September 17 at 12 p.m. at Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave. Valdosta, Ga 31601.

Operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Services offered at a DRC include:

  • Applying for assistance.
  • Reviewing application status updates.
  • Clarification of any written correspondence for FEMA.
  • Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility.
  • Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player
Albany police and GBI are investigating skeletal remains found behind an apartment complex.
GBI, Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in woods behind apartments
Sophia Kendrick (left) and Jameon Demond Gaskin (right) are wanted by APD.
2 wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole checks amount of over $52,000
Estabian Carter mugshot.
Officials find over 7 pounds of marijuana, other drugs during Albany bust
Tune into Week 5 of WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 5: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
The relief was granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small...
South Georgia receives over $1.7 million in federal aid in wake of Hurricane Idalia
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend showers, a taste of fall next week
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Sept 15