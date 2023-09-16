We're Hiring Wednesday
City of Albany to host golf camp for local youth

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany will be hosting a Youth Golf Clinic on Sept. 30.

Participants must be 10-12 years old. All participants are encouraged to bring their own golf club.

“The camp is designed to empower youth participants by immersing them in the world of golf through a group forum,” the flyer said.

The camp will be on at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course on Sept. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.

To register, click here or scan the QR code on the flyer.

