Week 5: Here’s who’s hitting the South Georgia gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Week 5 of South Georgis football games. Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all the Friday night football updates.

7A

9/15 – Deerfield Beach (FL) @ Valdosta – 8:00 PM

9/15 – East Coweta @ Lowndes – 8:00 PM

6A

9/15 – Lake Gibson (FL) @ Lee County – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Thomasville @ Tift County – 7:30 PM

5A

9/15 – Salem @ Coffee – 7:30 PM

4A

9/15 – Pelham @ Cairo – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Turner County @ Westover – 7:30 PM

3A

9/14 – Terrell County @ Dougherty – FINAL: Dougherty 31, Terrell 0

9/15 – Monroe @ Randolph-Clay – CANCELED

2A

9/15 – Northside @ Sumter County – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Atkinson County @ Berrien – 7:30 PM

A Div 2

9/15 – Early County @ Baconton – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Seminole County @ Wakulla – 7:30 PM

9/15 – McIntosh County @ Lanier County – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Clinch County @ Bacon County – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Tiftarea Academy @ Wilcox County – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Schley County @ Central – 7:30 PM

A Div 1

9/15 – TCC @ Brooks County – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Rockmart @ Irwin County – 7:30 PM

GIAA – 11 Man

9/15 – SGA @ Southland Academy – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Terrell Academy @ Pataula Charter – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Robert Toombs Christian @ Valwood – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Aucilla Christian @ Georgia Christian – 7:30 PM

9/15 – CCA @ Grace Christian – 7:30 PM

GIAA – 8 Man

9/15 – John Hancock Academy @ Crisp Academy – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Baker County @ Calhoun County – 7:30 PM

9/15 – Southern Prep Academy @ Stewart County – 7:30 PM

GAPPS 8-Man

9/15 – Sherwood Christian @ New Creation Christian – 7:30 PM

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.