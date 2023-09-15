Week 5 Game of the Week: SGA @ Southland Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As we enter the halfway mark of the regular season. Our game of the week features one team who’s looking for back to back wins for the first time this year while the other is looking to stay above 500. They’re records can be deceiving as both teams bring their own level of dominance to this matchup.

Southland Academy has won the last three out of 5 meetings between Southwest Georgia Academy. Last season was not one of those. The raiders fell short 12-7 against the warriors. The outcome has one team cautiously optimistic while it has another, not looking back.

“We’ve just got to come out and do what we do and that’s get after it and hope everything works out way. They’re a great football team and we don’t take anything for granted. With us beating them last year, they’re going to be ready to play so we cant afford to have an off day. so it’s going to be a war” said Warriors Head Coach Kerry Morris.

“We don’t really look at it that way, We think the next game the most important. We did come up short last year, they played well and they’re playing well again this year” said Raiders Head Coach Rod Murray.

The Warriors are coming off their first win of the season. In large part to their strength offensively. SGA will look to their experienced backfield to help get the job done on Friday. “Right now we got three backs that rushing for over a hundred yards a game” said Morris ”We’re excited about our offense right now.”

When coach Morris was asked what he’s looking for from his guys in our game of the week, he had one simple answer. “More points.”

Southland Academy returned key players this season, including quarterback Banks Simmons. While the offense is the teams strength, the defense still has some challenges. As they face a powerful warriors backfield, who helped put up 41 points on the board last week. The Raiders defense will have it’s work cut out for them on Friday night.

“Well we got to load the box with as many people as we can cause there in a single wing. It’s an offense where they’re going to put a lot of hats a the point of attack. so we got to match force with force” said Murray. “It’s going to be a job because they’re really good at what they do.”

It’ll be a physical match for both squads tomorrow night. Tune in to WALB at 5:30pm and 6pm to hear more from both head coaches before kickoff at 7:30pm.

