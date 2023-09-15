We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta man wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole check amounted in $52,000

Jameon Desmond Gaskin
Jameon Desmond Gaskin(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is wanted by the Albany Police Department (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau, and is asking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Jameon Demond Gaskin, 23, allegedly stole a check made out to a construction company for the amount of $52,465.50, according to APD.

Gaskin is wanted for theft by possession of stolen mail, forgery in the third degree and identity theft.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

