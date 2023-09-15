Tiftarea Academy partners with hydration monitor company to help improve hydration among student-athletes

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Tiftarea Academy announced its partnership with Nix Biosensors to conduct a program that would optimize the hydration strategies of its student-athletes.

“The study represents a significant step in safeguarding the well-being of Tiftarea’s athletes and empowering them with lifelong knowledge on the importance of personalized hydration,” the press release said.

The study will gather data and insights to enhance the school’s athletic programs’ hydration strategies and minimize the risks associated with dehydration and heat injury during athletic activities. The study is expected to take place when temperatures are at 89 degrees, a 79% humidity level and a heat index of 109 degrees.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tiftarea Academy and provide tools for data sampling and education to their student-athletes,” Nix Biosensors CEO Meridith Cass said. “All too often, personalized hydration strategies are only considered in professional sports, but learning one’s custom hydration needs and education around safe hydration management needs to start earlier. It is our intent that through this pilot program, the custom data we provide will bolster the performance and safety of these athletes throughout their athletic and academic careers.”

Throughout the program, Tiftarea Academy coaches and Nix Biosensors staff members will closely analyze the collected data and results to gain a comprehensive understanding of the individual student athletes’ hydration needs. The data will also be used to identify how often the athletes should stop to hydrate and other hydration protocols to prevent the effects of not being efficiently hydrated.

The study will also focus on fostering a culture of awareness and prevention among the athletes. By giving the athletes lifelong lessons on the importance of hydration and the dangers of improper hydration, they are expected to know to take the necessary measures to safeguard their well-being on and off the field, the release said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.