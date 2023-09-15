Scattered showers through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with isolated showers and storms on Thursday. Coverage increased early evening as areas of rain slowly pushed east. Overnight briefly drive before the next round arrives around sunrise. Look for scattered showers and storms through the afternoon into the evening. Although most dry out before sunset, scattered showers will hold for a few into early evening.

For the weekend mostly cloudy with chances of rain but not a washout. Isolated showers on Saturday become scattered on Sunday as a disturbance passes across the region. Enjoy a break from the 90s with slightly below average highs low-mid 80s while lows hold near average mid-upper 60s.

Temperatures drop slightly below average with highs low-mid 80s and lows mid-upper 60s into next week. More sunshine and lower humidity for a nice change next week.

In tropics Hurricane Lee impacting Bermuda with tropical storm conditions while along the East Coast impacts of coastal flooding, dangerous surfs and rip currents. Lee’s projected track heads toward New England tomorrow with heavy rain, strong winds and high seas. Lee has weakened to a category 1 hurricane but it’s a large and dangerous hurricane that’ll impact a wide area. Tropical storm watches and tropical storm warnings stretch from eastern Long Island to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

