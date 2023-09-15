We're Hiring Wednesday
Rogers leads Panthers to first win since 2010 in battle of the Flint

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Will Rogers led the Panthers to their first win of the season Friday night. Sumter County defeated rival Crisp County earning his first win as head coach. Rogers credits his guys for being ready saying,

”I’m really proud of how they came together they really fought really hard. We went down 7-0 pretty early in the first quarter the guys just kept fighting back, very resilient, very proud of them for that.”

Rogers continues his quest to build the Panthers program and he knows how big a win like this is, not only for his team but the community.

“I think it speaks on the community starting to come together, you know just trying to get on the same page and that’s the biggest thing we’re trying to do is get everybody on the same page and really fight hard to get the kids to rally and play hard for each other. It’s about earning their respect I think it’s been since 2010 since we actually had beat them so I want them to understand they have to come out of that shadow and get it done and I think they answered the bell. I really challenged them that week, had a great week of practice, fought hard and i think the biggest thing was really trying to earn their respect.”

The Panthers will look for back to back wins Friday when they host Northside.

