Officials find over 7 pounds of marijuana, other drugs during Albany bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a drug-related search at an Albany business, according to a Dougherty County release.

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit searched Daring Aromas (also known as Amazing Aromas) at 309 West Broad Avenue in reference to drug sales at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

After a thorough investigation and multiple controlled buys by undercover officers, a search warrant was carried out.

During the search, around 179 grams of cocaine, about 7.2 pounds of marijuana, two digital scales and plastic baggies. $2,070 was also discovered.

Based on findings, Estabian Carter, 45, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Carter was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

