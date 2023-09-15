We're Hiring Wednesday
Officials find over 7 pounds of marijuana, other drugs during Albany bust

Based on findings, Estabian Carter, 45, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested following a drug-related search at an Albany business, according to a Dougherty County release.

The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit searched Daring Aromas (also known as Amazing Aromas) at 309 West Broad Avenue in reference to drug sales at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

After a thorough investigation and multiple controlled buys by undercover officers, a search warrant was carried out.

During the search, around 179 grams of cocaine, about 7.2 pounds of marijuana, two digital scales and plastic baggies. $2,070 was also discovered.

Based on findings, Estabian Carter, 45, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Carter was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

