NAMI Albany holds annual walk, along with ASU Homecoming Parade

The NAMI Albany will be holding its annual NAMI Walk, Saturday October 14.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The NAMI Albany will be holding its annual NAMI Walk, Saturday October 14.

Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. behind St. Pauls Episcopal Church, located at 212 North Jefferson Street.

NAMI is a national non profit group and is led by volunteers, advocating for mental health for all in the community, and to reduce the stigma associated with mental Illness and to distribute educational NAMI approved mental health information.

The NAMI walk is a fundraiser event, anyone is invited to join the walk for free and will also walk in the ASU Homecoming Parade.

Any money collected is used to buy the materials we freely give out and for training volunteers to lead support groups for individuals and their families with mental health symptoms.

