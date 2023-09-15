We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm

By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ll be 70 next winter,” says farmer Craig Mold.

This year’s harvest is corn and soybean, but his family has been farming this land since the 1800s.

However, his generation might be the last.

“The average age of the farmer is about my age or just a little bit less,” said Mold. “With no one coming behind them, you’re going to see a major consolidation.”

Increasingly, small family farms are being snatchED up by industrial producers.

One reason - it’s too hard to turn a profit.

According to the USDA, In 2021, 51 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales.

Mold says some years he only nets about 4 dollars in profit per acre.

That, plus there’s the exorbitant cost of staying operational.

“If you have to buy like say a combine harvester or something, a new combine with two heads on it will set you back almost a million dollars,” said Mold.

Indeed.com found the average farmer salary in the US is just $38 thousand dollars a year.

While Mold is hopeful they can sustain their operation, he’s not betting the family farm.

“One thing is, your heart has to be in it.  It’s not a job where you can take off weekends”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
The assault that led to the off-campus shooting happened Wednesday evening and left one parent...
APD: 1 still wanted in Lake Park Elementary parent-involved incident leading to off-campus shooting
Lake Park Elementary issues statement following parent-involved shooting
Lake Park Elementary in Albany issues statement following parent-involved shooting
The cause of the crash is still unknown at the moment, but the FAA is investigating it.
“He was the most the most amazing, generous person”: Granddaughter of Fitzgerald plane crash victim speaks out
Jeremiah Marquis Ke Shawn Pritchett-Rudolph
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities
Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia is hosting its annual Buddy Walk on Saturday,...
Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia to host 4th annual Buddy Walk
Competitors say Valdosta has one of the best courses in the world.
International wakeboarding competition underway in Valdosta
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say