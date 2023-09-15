We're Hiring Wednesday
Georgia DNR Law Enforcement investigating the deaths of two tortoises in Irwin Co., information needed

By Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement needs the public’s help in an investigation into deaths of two gopher tortoises.

According to a Facebook post from the Ga. DNR Law Enforcement Division, the tortoises were shot and killed on Wednesday evening at Alapaha River WMA in Irwin County.

GA DNR Law Enforcement needs your help in an investigation into two gopher tortoises that were killed at Alapaha River...

Posted by Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR on Thursday, September 14, 2023

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Region IV Office at (912) 685-2145 and ask for Corporal Luke Rabun. Anonymous tips can be provided through the Ranger Hotline by phone at (800) 241-4113 or rangerhotline@dnr.ga.go.

