Former Lowndes High School softball coach facing charges connected to player

The coach resigned before being charged.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, a former Lowndes High School softball coach surrendered on warrants related to allegations of inappropriate activity with a player he coached.

That coach is Luke Justin Miller, 29. He was Lowndes High School’s assistant varsity softball coach and a former Lowndes student himself.

On Sept. 13, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the administration at Lowndes High School of a possible incident involving a student and staff member. After multiple interviews with students and staff, probable cause was established, and warrants were issued for Miller’s arrest Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller is facing two charges. One for sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and another for permitting a minor to engage in/assist person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium. Both are felonies.

Miller resigned from the school system earlier this week and does have an attorney.

A statement from Lowndes County Schools on the incident reads, “LCS is not in a position to discuss confidential personnel matters. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. We have turned this matter over to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and are cooperating with law enforcement,”

Miller was taken into the Lowndes County Jail without incident Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the LCSO at (229) 671-2900.

