Good chance of showers and storms today with some drying this evening. Occasional light rain showers linger Saturday. Both days feature lower 80s for highs. Scattered thunderstorms return for the start of Sunday, drier by afternoon. Less humid Monday will allow low temperatures to cool into the lower 60s by Tuesday morning. Mostly dry for the rest of next week with below average temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

