Eagles take flight winning week four honors

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Eagles of Sherwood Christian continue to fly and dominate the opposition. They have now won 14 straight dating back to last season. Despite a state title and a change at head coach, they are focused on the now.

”Man I can’t say enough about the coaching staff from last year but this year we been focused on making sure this is a new year with a new team and everything we do is all to the glory of god...so last year was last year this is a new year and the guys really bought in to the new process. Man we’re so blessed every week they come out they support us they’re excited to be here it’s such a family event man everywhere you look you have kids running around it’s a great atmosphere also not only that they support us pregame meals they support us with everything we need it’s a true family here at Sherwood.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

