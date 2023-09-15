We're Hiring Wednesday
Dougherty Co. emergency sirens testing to begin Tuesday

Sirens for Cities plans to start individual siren testing of the nineteen installed on Tuesday, Sept. 19 continuing through Friday, Sept. 22.(WALB)
By WALB News Team and Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty Co. Sirens for Cities plans to begin individual siren testing of the nineteen installed sirens beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 19 continuing through Friday, Sept. 22.

Dougherty County’s new weather siren project is nearing completion. Twenty new warning sirens were purchased through a FEMA grant and are scattered throughout the county in strategic locations, according to the county.

The sirens will come online, and may be heard sounding from time to time as technicians test the sirens and communicate to the Dougherty County 911 Center.

The testing will be brief and there is no cause for alarm. Once the system is commissioned, the new sirens will be there to warn the citizens of Dougherty County when a severe weather warning has been issued.

If you have any questions, please contact the Dougherty County Public Works at (229) 430-6120.

