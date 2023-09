ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Rashauld Tippins did everything he could for the Hornets Friday night in a back and forth contest with Clinch County. Tippins finished with 6 receptions, 106 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He also added a two point conversion. The big performance earned the senior WALB player of the week.

