Colt Williams house call leads Warriors

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Colt Williams and the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors ran their way to a big win on the road over Deerfield-Windsor Friday night. His 70 yard touchdown run showing off his speed down the sideline stood above the rest and is our WALB week 4 play of the week. Williams rushed for over 100-yards in the game, helping SGA to their first win of the year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

