Colt Williams house call leads Warriors

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Colt Williams and the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors ran their way to a big win on the road over Deerfield-Windsor Friday night. His 70 yard touchdown run showing off his speed down the sideline stood above the rest and is our WALB week 4 play of the week. Williams rushed for over 100-yards in the game, helping SGA to their first win of the year.

