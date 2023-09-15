APD report: Man shot twice in Albany apartment shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was shot twice during an Albany apartment shooting Thursday morning, according to an Albany police report.

Albany police officers say they responded early Thursday morning to a reported shooting at an apartment in the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Avenue.

When they arrived, a person who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting said a man was on the apartment balcony with gunshot wounds to his chest. Police then found the man and confirmed he had been shot.

The man was then taken to Phoebe after saying he had breathing problems.

The man who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting said he found the victim on the balcony with gunshot wounds after he allegedly broke down his apartment door. Other people were reportedly in the apartment at the time of the shooting but fled after the shots were fired, according to a statement given to police.

No suspects were named in the report.

WALB News has reached out to Albany police for more details and an update on the gunshot victim’s condition. We will update you when we learn more.

