We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Powerball jackpot climbs to $596 million after no one wins Wednesday

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 24 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 24 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A drawing will be held Saturday after the Powerball jackpot reached $596 million, the third-largest of the year.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $596 million, with a cash value of $288.2 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The increase comes after no one matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night. Those were 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and 18. However, two players, one in Missouri and one in South Carolina, matched five of the numbers to win at least $1 million each.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 24 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
Bryon Alexander Ford Mugshot
Albany man with 24 warrants wanted for alleged assault on 71-year-old woman
Two arrested in Lowndes County drug trafficking investigation
Two arrested after year-long drug trafficking investigation in Lowndes Co.
“What is disturbing is the frequency and the amount of rounds that were expended during both of...
‘This shows total disregard for life’: Colquitt Co., Moultrie law enforcement search for shooting suspects
Photo of wanted fugitive Travis Moss.
Internationally wanted fugitive facing migrant death indictments arrested in Lowndes Co.

Latest News

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
The plane crashed on East Suwanee Street near the Monitor Drive intersection around 5 p.m.
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
The district attorney’s office has been notified about the ongoing investigation.
Bainbridge Public Safety officer under investigation for sexual claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport