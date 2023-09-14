Wild Adventures announces new holiday ‘Christmas Wild & Bright’ experience

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park made it snow in September to announce its new Christmas Wild & Bright experience which opens in November.

“This is the biggest holiday event we have ever done at Wild Adventures. We needed to make that something that families not just in our area could enjoy but throughout the southeast,” Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures director of sales and marketing, said.

“Wild Adventures Christmas Wild and Bright is going to be one of the most impressive things people in our area have ever seen,” Floyd said.

The Christmas expansion follows the success of Wild Adventures Halloween LumiNights which began three years ago. The centerpiece of Wild & Bright is the carols of the animals lake show, featuring seven animated animals on Christmas trees floating in the lake.

“We want them to come here for Christmas and create traditions that they can continue for years to come,” Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures vice president and general manager, said.

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright is a part of its commitment to bringing families together.

“When I was a child, Wild Adventures was still a big thing to come from Fitzgerald or any of the surrounding counties that are smaller and have nothing to do,” Zaniecia Hardy, South Georgia resident, said.

The new Christmas expansion is expected to be one of the largest Christmas celebrations in the area bringing people from across the Southeast region, which brings an opportunity for tourism to increase in Valdosta-Lowndes County adding to the local economic growth.

“People come to Valdosta not only to visit Wild Adventures but to visit family and it’s important that everyone in the community understands what there is to offer,” David DiSalvo, Visit Valdosta executive director, said.

“There is a lot of opportunity for us to own a holiday. I think that when you bring in a family and friends, it’s really important that you give them a wonderful experience,” DiSalvo said.

Wild Adventures will be adding two days to its calendar to celebrate the new Christmas Wild & Bright.

“If it will be anything like it is for Halloween it will be great to see families to be able to come out, especially when it’s a little cooler out. “It is fun to have a family-oriented thing to do together,” Hardy said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.