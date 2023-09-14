We're Hiring Wednesday
WATCH: Tiny puppies saved from storm drain in Paulding County, fire dept. says

Two puppies were rescued in Paulding County after being swept inside a storm drain.
Two puppies were rescued in Paulding County after being swept inside a storm drain.(Paulding County Fire & Rescue)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After being swept into an underground storm drain, two puppies are alive and well thanks to a daring rescue in Paulding County.

The tiny animals were washed into the drain during overnight storms, according to Paulding County Fire & Rescue. Neighbors heard them crying, trapped in a 2-foot wide pipe almost 20 feet underground and 60 feet from a manhole.

Despite the dangerous and complicated circumstances, the puppies were safely removed from the drain on Wednesday by Paulding County Fire & Rescue and Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

“Congratulations to the courageous firefighters, who have specialized confined space training and equipment, who worked for more than an hour to make the save,” Paulding County Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post. “Great job brothers.”

