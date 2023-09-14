We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Upskilling: Future-proof your career

Industrial automation, the launch of the internet, and now AI technology like Chat GPT keeps changing how people do their jobs.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Industrial automation, the launch of the internet, and now AI technology like Chat GPT keeps changing how people do their jobs. Failing to keep up with changing technologies can leave you jobless; thankfully, there are things you can do to future proof your career.

Companies are constantly looking for ways to increase efficiency while lowering costs. Bringing in new technology can quickly achieve that goal. But, it’s a goal not easily obtained by all. Implementing new technologies can leave some workers who are unable to quickly adapt out of a job. However, you can remain a valuable asset with upskilling. Upskilling is the process of learning new skills to stay current and competitive in your field.

You can start upskilling by taking online classes to enhance your qualifications. Platforms like linked-in learning, open learning from MIT, or UDEMY offers classes you can take at your own pace. You can also get mentored from someone who sits above you on the career ladder, shadow your mentor as they work, and discuss with them the skills you want to work on. Also, participate in lunch-and-learn sessions. Some companies offer these learning programs and it is a great way to build up your skillset. In fact, upskilling has become a top priority for learning and development professionals with a 15 percent increase in priority since June 2020.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
Bryon Alexander Ford Mugshot
Albany man with 24 warrants wanted for alleged assault on 71-year-old woman
Two arrested in Lowndes County drug trafficking investigation
Two arrested after year-long drug trafficking investigation in Lowndes Co.
“What is disturbing is the frequency and the amount of rounds that were expended during both of...
‘This shows total disregard for life’: Colquitt Co., Moultrie law enforcement search for shooting suspects
Lake Park Elementary issues statement following parent-involved shooting
Lake Park Elementary in Albany issues statement following parent-involved shooting

Latest News

Falling; we all fear it, either for ourselves, our parents, or grandparents.
Sept. 18th Begins Falls Prevention Week: How to make your home safer
Falling; we all fear it, either for ourselves, our parents, or grandparents.
Sept. 18th Begins Falls Prevention Week: How to Make Your Home Safer
Industrial automation, the launch of the internet, and now AI technology like Chat GPT keeps...
Upskilling: Future-Proof Your Career
FDA grants full approval to drug proven to slow progression of Alzheimer’s
First FDA approved drug to slow alzheimer’s