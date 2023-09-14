Suspect named in shooting involving Albany’s Lake Park Elementary parents

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to the 400 block of Meadowlark Drive on Wednesday in reference to an assault.

The victim told police that she was waiting to pick up her child from Lake Park Elementary when a physical altercation ensued with the child’s father.

Lake Park Elementary released a statement about the alteration early Thursday.

After the altercation was broken up, the victim left the school’s campus. As she approached the stop sign, James fired a shot through her vehicle that struck her in her thigh. Three juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time of the altercation but were uninjured.

Reginald James, Sr., 44. fled the scene before police arrived. Officers did try to locate him at multiple locations, but could not find him.

James is not in custody at this time. However, he is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault - domestic violence and three counts of cruelty to children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

