Lake Park Elementary issues alert following parent-involved shooting

Lake Park Elementary issues statement following parent-involved shooting
Lake Park Elementary issues statement following parent-involved shooting(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A domestic situation that started at Lake Park Elementary School ended blocks away from the school and resulted in a parent being shot Wednesday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The parent who was shot suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.

APD is still searching for the parent who initiated the domestic dispute.

The Lake Park Elementary School principal sent out an alert Wednesday night and another alert Thursday morning that stated “As a reminder, the shooting incident did not happen on school grounds. The suspect is at large.”

School officials, told WALB that right now there is no threat to the school.

WALB News 10 is still working to learn details about the incident and will update as soon as it is learned.

