‘Impractical Jokers’ star coming to Albany for solo comedy show

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the stars of the show “Impractical Jokers” is making a stop in the Good Life City for a one-night-only show.

James “Murr” Murray is a writer, executive producer and comedian best known for the the comedy prank show on truTV.

His show will be hosted on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

Tickets can be found on Ticketmaster for presale starting on Thursday, Sept. 14 with sales being on Friday, Sept. 15. Tickets are also available for purchase at GA’s Own Box Office.

