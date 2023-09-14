We're Hiring Wednesday
‘Impractical Jokers’ star coming to Albany for solo comedy show

James "Murr" Murray, from left, Joe Gatto and Brian "Q" Quinn (Photo by Charles...
James "Murr" Murray, from left, Joe Gatto and Brian "Q" Quinn (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the stars of the show “Impractical Jokers” is making a stop in the Good Life City for a one-night-only show.

James “Murr” Murray is a writer, executive producer and comedian best known for the the comedy prank show on truTV.

His show will be hosted on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

Tickets can be found on Ticketmaster for presale starting on Thursday, Sept. 14 with sales being on Friday, Sept. 15. Tickets are also available for purchase at GA’s Own Box Office.

For more information about the show, click here.

