Head Start programs across SWGA granted new resources for early childhood education

ALBANY, Ga. New resources to strengthen early childhood across Southwest Ga. is on its way, says Senator Jon Ossoff.

Resources will be delivered to the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council (CAC), Inc.’s Head Start Program to help families in Southwest Georgia access early childhood education and developmental programs and give kids the opportunities to learn and grow, according to the release.

The SWGA CAC is a private nonprofit with the mission to help low-income individuals and families acquire useful skills and knowledge that lead to more and greater opportunities to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Select Head Start programs in Newton, Arlington, Moultrie, Climax, Albany, Blakely, Leesburg, Buena Vista, Colquitt, Camilla, Donalsonville, Americus, Dawson, Thomasville and Sylvester, are expected to receive the funding;

Sen. Ossoff managed to secure the $1.8 million for Southwest Georgia’s Head Start programs through last year’s government funding package, which will be delivered as a grant via the Head Start Projects program.

“I am announcing these resources for early childhood education at Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, Inc. because every child in Georgia deserves a safe, healthy, and happy preschool education.” says Sen. Ossoff.

As of 2023, the Head Start program has benefitted 18,715 children in the state of Georgia.

