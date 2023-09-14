First Alert Weather
Rain chances linger into the weekend
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AM Fog to scattered afternoon showers and storms again today. Showers and storms greet your Friday morning and will be possible through the afternoon. Daytime highs cool from the upper 80s to the lower 80s. Morning showers Saturday, drier by afternoon. Scattered showers and storms return Sunday afternoon. Finally drier for good Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
