We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Weather

Rain chances linger into the weekend
Watch out for the fog this morning about 70 degrees that we'll see partly cloudy skies got to get into the mid 80s by one o'clock showers and storms will fill i
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AM Fog to scattered afternoon showers and storms again today. Showers and storms greet your Friday morning and will be possible through the afternoon. Daytime highs cool from the upper 80s to the lower 80s. Morning showers Saturday, drier by afternoon. Scattered showers and storms return Sunday afternoon. Finally drier for good Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
Bryon Alexander Ford Mugshot
Albany man with 24 warrants wanted for alleged assault on 71-year-old woman
Two arrested in Lowndes County drug trafficking investigation
Two arrested after year-long drug trafficking investigation in Lowndes Co.
“What is disturbing is the frequency and the amount of rounds that were expended during both of...
‘This shows total disregard for life’: Colquitt Co., Moultrie law enforcement search for shooting suspects
Photo of wanted fugitive Travis Moss.
Internationally wanted fugitive facing migrant death indictments arrested in Lowndes Co.

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Scattered showers likely as drier air gradually returns
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday Sept 13
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather