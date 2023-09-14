We're Hiring Wednesday
Arby's adds Big Game Burger made with venison, elk to menu

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning...
The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.(Inspire Brands)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Arby’s is adding a new burger to the menu that includes meat from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef.

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.

Arby’s said the burger is an evolution of the venison sandwich that was introduced to the menu in 2017.

The Big Game Burger includes a patty made from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef, then topped with crispy onions, tangy pickles, and melty Swiss cheese. The burger is finished with a dark cherry steak sauce, a popular flavor pairing with venison.

The Big Game Burger is available at Arby’s restaurants nationwide, starting at $8.79.

