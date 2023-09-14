We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old child in Texas

Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in...
Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

According to police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Amir De La Luz was last seen at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of La Luz Avenue in El Paso, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 1-year-old boy has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 23 pounds, and is 2 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Ariel De La Luz in connection to the abduction. He has facial tattoos, weighs about 150 pounds, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has brown hair with black eyes.

The suspect could be driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger with Texas license plate SSX8565.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call El Paso police at 915-212-4068.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
Photo of wanted fugitive Travis Moss.
Internationally wanted fugitive facing migrant death indictments arrested in Lowndes Co.
Bryon Alexander Ford Mugshot
Albany man with 24 warrants wanted for alleged assault on 71-year-old woman
Robert Breedlove, 43
Albany police search for man wanted on charges related to suspected stabbing, home invasion
Justine Wright is proud to be settled into her new home with her boys.
Albany mother has the keys to a bright future through support of local organizations

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Biden brushes off House impeachment inquiry and says Republicans want to shut down the government
The Innovative Senior Fall Festival is designed to get seniors moving and give them options for...
Americus senior festival encourages a healthy mind and body
Sumter County holds innovative fall festival for seniors, plans to expand across SWGA.
Americus senior festival encourages a healthy mind and body
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport