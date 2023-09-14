We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

1 dead in Valdosta shooting, suspect arrested

Lowndes County man wanted for murder captured
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after receiving several 911 calls, on Wednesday evening about reported gunshots in the area and saw someone lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found Marcus Antwain Crawford, 18, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Crawford was transported to the hospital by EMS, and later pronounced deceased.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide by VPD detectives and crime scene personnel.

Evidence collected at the scene and witness cooperation helped detectives identify Jeremiah Marquis Ke Shawn Pritchett-Rudolph, 19.

This was an isolated incident, according to officials.

Pritchett-Rudolph has been arrested and charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091 or file a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
Bryon Alexander Ford Mugshot
Albany man with 24 warrants wanted for alleged assault on 71-year-old woman
Two arrested in Lowndes County drug trafficking investigation
Two arrested after year-long drug trafficking investigation in Lowndes Co.
“What is disturbing is the frequency and the amount of rounds that were expended during both of...
‘This shows total disregard for life’: Colquitt Co., Moultrie law enforcement search for shooting suspects
Lake Park Elementary issues statement following parent-involved shooting
Lake Park Elementary in Albany issues statement following parent-involved shooting

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Suspect named in Albany’s Lake Park Elementary school shooting
APD is still searching for the parent who initiated the domestic dispute.
Suspect named shooting near Lake Park Elementary in Albany
Lowndes County man wanted for murder captured
Valdosta murder suspect, Jeremiah Pritchett-Rudolph arrested
Lake Park Elementary issues statement following parent-involved shooting
Lake Park Elementary in Albany issues statement following parent-involved shooting