1 dead in Valdosta shooting, suspect arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after receiving several 911 calls, on Wednesday evening about reported gunshots in the area and saw someone lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found Marcus Antwain Crawford, 18, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Crawford was transported to the hospital by EMS, and later pronounced deceased.

The incident is currently being investigated as a homicide by VPD detectives and crime scene personnel.

Evidence collected at the scene and witness cooperation helped detectives identify Jeremiah Marquis Ke Shawn Pritchett-Rudolph, 19.

This was an isolated incident, according to officials.

Pritchett-Rudolph has been arrested and charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091 or file a tip online.

