1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash

One person has died in plane crash, in Fitzgerald Wednesday afternoon
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A person has died and another injured after a plane crashed in Fitzgerald Wednesday night, according to the Fitzgerald Police Department.

The plane crashed on East Suwanee Street near the Monitor Drive intersection around 5 p.m.

The person injured was reported to be in stable condition and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood Jr. confirmed to WALB.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, and investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are on their way to the scene.

Photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
Photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald(Source: Ashley Davis (viewer submission))
More photos from the Fitzgerald plane crash
More photos from the Fitzgerald plane crash(Source: Shannon Morgan (viewer submission))

This is a developing story and WALB will update you with more information.

